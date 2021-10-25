Four booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Irrigation authorities caught four farmers involved in water theft.

Police said on Monday,the task force teams conducted raids at village Kalara, Ahmadwala, Awanawala, Vijh and caught four farmers over watering the farms from government canals.

They were—Muhammad Ijaz, Shoukat Ali, Shabbir Hussain and Riaz.

On the reports of authorities, police registered cases.