Four booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Irrigation authorities caught four farmers accused of water theft from various areas of the city.

Police said on Thursday,the task force teams conducted raids in various areas-- Mid Ranjha,chak 28 NB and Kalara and caught four farmers over watering the farms from government canals.

They were -Muhammad Ijaz, Javed Ali, Gulzar Hussain and Pervaiz.

On the reports of authorities, police registered cases.