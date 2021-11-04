UrduPoint.com

Four Booked Over Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:11 PM

Four booked over water theft

Irrigation authorities caught four farmers accused of water theft from various areas of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Irrigation authorities caught four farmers accused of water theft from various areas of the city.

Police said on Thursday,the task force teams conducted raids in various areas-- Mid Ranjha,chak 28 NB and Kalara and caught four farmers over watering the farms from government canals.

They were -Muhammad Ijaz, Javed Ali, Gulzar Hussain and Pervaiz.

On the reports of authorities, police registered cases.

Related Topics

Police Water From Government

Recent Stories

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36 ..

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36: emergency services

1 minute ago
 One migrant dead, one missing as 400 plucked from ..

One migrant dead, one missing as 400 plucked from Channel

1 minute ago
 The Trust school students visits at UVAS

The Trust school students visits at UVAS

25 minutes ago
 HUAWEI launches the Trendy Flagship & Camera King ..

HUAWEI launches the Trendy Flagship & Camera King - HUAWEI nova 9 in the Middle ..

32 minutes ago
 Rabi us Sani's crescent moon sighting on Friday

Rabi us Sani's crescent moon sighting on Friday

37 minutes ago
 New Zealanders' views sought on plan to deal with ..

New Zealanders' views sought on plan to deal with used tyres, large batteries

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.