Four booked over water theft

Irrigation authorities caught four farmers involved in water theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Irrigation authorities caught four farmers involved in water theft across the district.

Police said on Wednesday that the team of Irrigation authorities conducted raids at village Mateela, Ahmadwala, Jallah Makhdoom and caught four farmers over watering the farms from government canals.They were-- Mehmood Khan, Muhammad Tariq, Javed and Ifftikhar.

On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.