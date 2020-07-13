Four booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Irrigation authorities caught four persons involved in water theft.

Police said on Monday that the team of Irrigation department conducted raids at villages Ghullah Pur and Chawaa and caught four farmers over watering their farms from government canals. Those caught included-- Muhammad Naveed, Muhammad Tarar, Shamsheer Ahmed and Pervaiz.

On the reports of authorities, police registered separate cases.