Four books launched at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A book launch ceremony was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in which four different books were launched.

This event was organized by the Department of Pakistani Languages, AIOU.

Chairman, the Department of Pakistani Languages, Prof. Dr Abdullah Jan Abid presided over the ceremony while Chairperson, the Department of Punjabi, Lahore College for Women University, Dr Mujahida Butt was the chief guest.

Four books titled 'Adbiyat-e-Sindh', 'Baluchistan: Qadeem Tareekhi Manazir', 'Oya Qurban '(a book written on the tradition of Pashto Tappe) and Punjabi 'Shaeri Te Moseeqi Da Sambandh' were launched.

The authors of the books are Dr Hakim Ali Baroro, Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar, Tayyabullah Khan and Dr Saadat Ali Saqib respectively.

Dr Zia ur Rahman from the Department of Pakistani Languages hosted the ceremony. The authors presented the importance and scenarios of their books and thanked Prof.

Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid for organizing this ceremony.

Dr Mujahida Butt appreciated that Allama Iqbal Open University was providing education to international students, besides overseas Pakistanis around the world. She praised that languages and linguistics were also taught at this university.

Dr Abdullah Jan Abid said that the efforts for the development and promotion of Pakistani languages in the AIOU had been going on for two decades. Current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, and Dean of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir are paying special attention to Pakistani languages for the promotion of national unity and harmony in the country. Our new generation is not familiar with our literature and culture.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor, Pashto, Sindhi, Balochi, Punjabi language, literature, and culture courses are being included in all BS programs of the university.