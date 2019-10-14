Four bootleggers held; cache of alcohol recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad police have arrested four bootleggers and recovered 26 wine bottles, six cans of beer and 40 liter alcohol from them, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said that Secretariat police station arrested Shamail, Tanveer and Gulshan besides recovering a total of 26 wine bottles and six cans of beer from them. Likewise, Aabpara police station arrested Anwer Masih and recovered 40 liter alcohol from them.

Moreover, Secretariat, Golra, Shalimar, Ramana, Shamas Colony and Koral police stations arrested eight drug peddlers and bootleggers and recovered a total of 3500 gram hashish, 280 gram heroin, 10 liter alcohol, two wine bottles and 10 cans of beer from them.

They have been identified as Ehtesham, Adnan, Jan, Waseem Ashraf, Waseem Naveed, Ashraf, Zeeshan and Rahsid. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

While reviewing this overall performance, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has appreciated it and further directed for effective policing measures in the city.