Four Bootleggers Held With Liquor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The police arrested four bootleggers and recovered liquor in the district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the Urban Area police team conducted raids at various areas and arrested two accused and recovered 210 liters of of liquor.

Similarly, Sahiwal police team also arrested two accused and recovered 720 bottles of liquor from them.

The accused were identified Rashid Azeem,Muhammad Aftab,Muhammad Irfan and Danish Shehzad.

The police registered separate cases against them.

