Four bootleggers held with liquor in okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested four notorious bootleggers and recovered huge quantity of liquor from them during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

According to Baseerpur police,the team conducted raid and caught four bootleggers-- Allah Ditta, Rafique aka 'Phiki', Ameen and Nawaz Jutt and recovered 100 litres liquor besides unearthed distilleries.

Cases were registered while further investigation was under way, said police.