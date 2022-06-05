Four born to death due to forest fire in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sunday issued a report that four persons were killed due to forest fire in district Shangla.

Forest fire caught a house at night in the Chakaisar area, resulting four persons including one man and woman and two kids were born to death.

Rescue teams were busy trying to control the fire. Emergency number of PDMA 1700 is active round the clock for any untoward incident.