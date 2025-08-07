Open Menu

Four Branches Of BoK Recognized For Better Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 09:59 PM

Four branches of BoK recognized for better services

Bank of Khyber (BoK) here Thursday announced that its branches in Sarai Naurang (Lakki Marwat), DHA Phase 6 (Lahore), PWD (Islamabad), and Ghalla Mandi (Bahawalpur) have been recognized for exceptional service delivery in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Mystery Shopping Survey, conducted under the Banking on Equality initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Bank of Khyber (BoK) here Thursday announced that its branches in Sarai Naurang (Lakki Marwat), DHA Phase 6 (Lahore), PWD (Islamabad), and Ghalla Mandi (Bahawalpur) have been recognized for exceptional service delivery in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Mystery Shopping Survey, conducted under the Banking on Equality initiative.

This recognition reflects BoK’s continued commitment to promoting a more inclusive, customer-centric, and gender-sensitive banking environment across Pakistan, says a press release here.

The commendable performance of these branches, led by outstanding women champions, sets a strong precedent for equitable banking and reinforces BoK’s role in advancing financial inclusion for all segments of society.

App/fam

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

45 minutes ago
 ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

ASEAN Committee holds third meeting in Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategi ..

UAE, Russian Presidents discuss bilateral strategic partnership in Moscow

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme ..

Fatima bint Mubarak approves structure of Supreme Committee for Fatima Bint Muba ..

2 hours ago
 BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-Sou ..

BRIDGE official visit to Seoul strengthens UAE-South Korea media, tech collabora ..

3 hours ago
 National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launc ..

National Space Academy partners with EDGE to launch space mission, satellite eng ..

3 hours ago
Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate o ..

Emerge, Emirates Development Bank to collaborate on developing, financing solar ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in Augus ..

Pakistan likely to observe 4-day holidays in August due to Independence Day, Che ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2 ..

Pakistan speeds up lobbying to secure spot in LA 2028 Olympic cricket event

3 hours ago
 UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on in ..

UAHR rejects Port Sudan's allegations, calls on international community to inten ..

4 hours ago
 ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trad ..

ADX welcomes Thndr as its first remote retail trading member

4 hours ago
 Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli air ..

Gaza Strip: 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes during past 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan