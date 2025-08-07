Four branches of BoK recognized for better services

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bank of Khyber (BoK) here Thursday announced that its branches in Sarai Naurang (Lakki Marwat), DHA Phase 6 (Lahore), PWD (Islamabad), and Ghalla Mandi (Bahawalpur) have been recognized for exceptional service delivery in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Mystery Shopping Survey, conducted under the Banking on Equality initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Bank of Khyber (BoK) here Thursday announced that its branches in Sarai Naurang (Lakki Marwat), DHA Phase 6 (Lahore), PWD (Islamabad), and Ghalla Mandi (Bahawalpur) have been recognized for exceptional service delivery in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) Mystery Shopping Survey, conducted under the Banking on Equality initiative.

This recognition reflects BoK’s continued commitment to promoting a more inclusive, customer-centric, and gender-sensitive banking environment across Pakistan, says a press release here.

The commendable performance of these branches, led by outstanding women champions, sets a strong precedent for equitable banking and reinforces BoK’s role in advancing financial inclusion for all segments of society.

App/fam