UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Brick Kiln Owner Booked Over Violations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Four brick kiln owner booked over violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) got registered cases against owners of four brick kilns for violating a ban on running kilns sans zigzag technology on Wednesday.

According to an EPD spokesman, teams conducted raids in various areas of the city and found owners, including Rana Nauman, Haji Hasan, Tariq Kambh and Ghulam Mustafa, operating kilns without zigzag technology.

He said that the government had imposed the ban on running kilns without zigzag technologyby December 31, adding that 178 kilns had been sealed and cases were got registeredagainst 41 owners during the campaign so far.

Related Topics

Technology December Government

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

13 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

2 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.