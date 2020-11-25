Four brick kiln owner booked over violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) got registered cases against owners of four brick kilns for violating a ban on running kilns sans zigzag technology on Wednesday.

According to an EPD spokesman, teams conducted raids in various areas of the city and found owners, including Rana Nauman, Haji Hasan, Tariq Kambh and Ghulam Mustafa, operating kilns without zigzag technology.

He said that the government had imposed the ban on running kilns without zigzag technologyby December 31, adding that 178 kilns had been sealed and cases were got registeredagainst 41 owners during the campaign so far.