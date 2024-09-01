Four Brick-kilns Demolished, 18 Vehicles Seized Over Pollution
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) In an ongoing anti-smog campaign, the district administration has demolished four brick-kilns and impounded 18 smoke-emitting vehicles.
Additionally, fines totaling Rs. 160,000 were imposed on 32 vehicles, while 17 vehicles without fitness certificates or in poor condition were also penalised.
Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, assistant commissioners conducted extensive operations to curb pollution.
Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir inspected brick-kilns in various areas, sealing one plant for operating without a no objection certificate (NOC). AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousuf led operations targeting brick and clay kilns, demolishing four for using substandard fuel and failing to implement zigzag technology.
He also instructed the Environment Protection Department (EPD) and revenue officials to ensure that these kilns are not re-established.
DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza stressed the importance of taking stringent measures to prevent smog and environmental pollution. He urged factory owners to install air pollution control devices and announced that indiscriminate actions would be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and industrial units.
The DC directed assistant commissioners to ensure that brick-kiln owners adopt zigzag technology and that hospital waste is disposed of safely. He called for strict actions against those who burn crops residue and emphasised the need to utilise all available resources in the fight against smog.
