Four brick kilns sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Environment Protection Department (EPD) team Thursday sealed four brick kilns working on old technology causing pollution in the district.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Director Environment Rehmatullah and his team conducted raids in Jahanabad, Cha kora village and other surrounding areas and found that four kilns failed to adopt environment friendly zigzag technology.

The team sealed the kilns and got registered cases against the owners.