Four Brick Kilns Sealed In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:38 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams Monday sealed four brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district.
According to a spokesperson, the teams conducted raids at Melowal and Shahpur and found that owners of four kilns--Faisal Khan,Muhammad Waseem,Bilal Khan and Irshaad Hussain were failed to adopt the zigzag technology.
The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases against owners.