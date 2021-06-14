UrduPoint.com
Four Brick Kilns Sealed In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:38 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) teams Monday sealed four brick kilns over functioning on old technology in the district.

According to a spokesperson, the teams conducted raids at Melowal and Shahpur and found that owners of four kilns--Faisal Khan,Muhammad Waseem,Bilal Khan and Irshaad Hussain were failed to adopt the zigzag technology.

The teams sealed these kilns and registered cases against owners.

