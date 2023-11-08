Four brick kilns sealed over smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Four brick kilns were sealed while three were fined for causing smog and pollution during the ongoing crackdown against brick kilns, here on Wednesday.

An anti-smog team led by Assistant Director (AD) ,Meghaara Kotmomin and Assistant Director (AD) environment inspected 15 brick kilns in tehsil .

They found seven brick kilns involved in violation of SOPs, four of which were sealed while cases were registered against the owners of other three brick kilns over violation of government orders.