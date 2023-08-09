Open Menu

Four Brick Kilns Sealed Over Violation

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration has sealed four brick kilns over violation of zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution during a special crackdown launched across the district on Wednesday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the environment department led by Assistant Director Engineer Sarfraz Anjum, launched a crackdown against the brick kilns causing pollution and violating instructions of zigzag technology.

During raids at Adda Mehr Shah and other areas, the team checked various brick kilns and found kilns using old technology instead of the latest zigzag technology and causing environmental pollution.

The environment department team sealed all the kilns in directed owners to follow government instructions at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Environment Department Engineer Sarfraz Anjum said that the provincial government has implemented anti-smog rules under the vision prevent smog, adding that not only the kilns and other smoke-emitting units were being sealed but legal action was also being initiated against violators.

