Four Brick Kilns Sealed, Owners Fined

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Four brick kilns sealed, owners fined

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed four brick kilns operating without environment friendly ' zigzag technology' and imposed fine amounting to more than one million rupees on the kiln owners.

During the on-going Anti-smog campaign, as many as 333 smoke-emitting vehicles were seized by the concerned authorities.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Shirazi was provided the aforementioned updates on various measures taken to check environmental pollution.

The DC directed the officers of Environment, Transport, and Traffic Police departments to intensify the campaign and punish those citizens who were ignoring government guidelines provided already to control pollution.

The police registered 41 cases against farmers involved in burning the stubble of crops as the practice contributes smog to the atmosphere.

The teams also inspected 72 industrial units and one was sealed for causing pollution.

The Deputy Commissioner stated his firm resolve to continue the campaign against pollution in the interest of public health.

