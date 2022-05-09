UrduPoint.com

Four Brothers Injured In Two Groups Clash Over A Piece Of Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Four brothers were seriously injured in a clash between two groups over a piece of land near mosa shrine at Ali purr road on Monday in sadar Muzaffargarh police limits .

According to Police spokesman,Iqbal and Akmal group had a dispute over a piece of land ,on the day of incident Few well equipped persons from Akmal group attack on Iqbal group with wood sticks and injured Muhammad safder, Muhammad Hussain, Husnain and khadim who were brothers of each other .

Rescue 1122 reached the spot shifted the injured brothers to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffargarh for necessary treatment and legal formalities, while police concerned have registered the case against Akmal group under section 307.

