Open Menu

Four Burnt To Death As Vehicles Catch Fire After Collision In Khuzdar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Four burnt to death as vehicles catch fire after collision in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) At least four people were burnt to death and several others were scorched as two vehicles caught fire after a horrified collision near Karkh tehsil headquarters in Khuzdar District on early Friday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that two overspeeding vehicles collided, as a result, four people lost their lives on the spot, private news channels reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Vehicles Khuzdar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2023

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years o ..

Tribute paid to Dr. Majeed Abel for his 30 years of peace services

11 hours ago
 French father suspected of killing wife, children ..

French father suspected of killing wife, children 'heard voices'

11 hours ago
 India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by S ..

India's series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

11 hours ago
 ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stabilit ..

ECC directs NPMC to check hoarding, price stability

12 hours ago
CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical studen ..

CM KP distributes 148 degrees among medical students

12 hours ago
 White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War c ..

White House hopeful Haley rebuked over Civil War comments

12 hours ago
 Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new ..

Home Minister chairs meeting on appointment of new AIG Police in Makran

12 hours ago
 CPO directs strict action against weapon display, ..

CPO directs strict action against weapon display, aerial firing on New Year nigh ..

12 hours ago
 Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechaniza ..

Agri deptt prepares plan to promote farm mechanization

12 hours ago
 NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomin ..

NA-122: RO reserves decision on Imran Khan's nomination papers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan