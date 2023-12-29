Four Burnt To Death As Vehicles Catch Fire After Collision In Khuzdar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) At least four people were burnt to death and several others were scorched as two vehicles caught fire after a horrified collision near Karkh tehsil headquarters in Khuzdar District on early Friday morning.
According to details, Rescue sources said that two overspeeding vehicles collided, as a result, four people lost their lives on the spot, private news channels reported.
The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.