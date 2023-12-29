Four burnt to death as vehicles catch fire after collision in Khuzdar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) At least four people were burnt to death and several others were scorched as two vehicles caught fire after a horrified collision near Karkh tehsil headquarters in Khuzdar District on early Friday morning.

According to details, Rescue sources said that two overspeeding vehicles collided, as a result, four people lost their lives on the spot, private news channels reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital.