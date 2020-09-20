Four buses given to special education centres in Sialkot, Hafizabad

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Sunday handed over four buses to Special Education Centers in Sialkot and Hafizabad.

In this regard, a simple ceremony was held at Govt Special Education Centre Fatehgarh.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Muhammad Ilyas, Divisional Officer Special Education Abdul Rafi Rao, District Focal Person Muhammad Jamil Nawaz, teachers and staff of Special Education department also attended the event.

Later, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq attended the function of MC cadre teachers at Govt MC Boys Elementary school Kashmiri Mohallah as a special guest.

On this occasion, President Union MC cadre Asif Ali thanked the provincial minister for fulfilling the promises of resolving the issues and demands.