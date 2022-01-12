Four business units sealed, 10 FIRs lodged over hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration on Wednesday launched a crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and sealed four business units besides lodging FIRs against 10 owners.

The crackdown was jointly monitored by District food Controller while all the assistant commissioners conducted 116 raids and checked price list.

The teams also issued warning notices to 25 shopkeepers and imposed fines of Rs 30,500 on them.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruits and vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbais), butchers, milk sellers, grocers, encroachment mafia, and others.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Aon Haider Gondal warned traders to stop hoarding otherwise they would be dealt strictly under the law.