Four Butchers Arrested Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:09 PM

Four butchers arrested over profiteering

The police arrested four butchers on a charge of profiteering here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The police arrested four butchers on a charge of profiteering here on Friday.

A police spokesman said Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted a raid inPeople's Colony at Sammundri Road near Jhall Khannuana and found butchers of Shehbaz Mutton & Beef Shop, Sabir Mutton & Beef Shop and Habib Ullah Mutton & Beef Shop selling mutton at Rs 1300 per kg.

The police registered separate cases against Shehbaz, Khalid, Habib Ullah and Sabir.

