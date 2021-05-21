Four butchers arrested over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The police arrested four butchers on a charge of profiteering here on Friday.

A police spokesman said Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari conducted a raid inPeople's Colony at Sammundri Road near Jhall Khannuana and found butchers of Shehbaz Mutton & Beef Shop, Sabir Mutton & Beef Shop and Habib Ullah Mutton & Beef Shop selling mutton at Rs 1300 per kg.

The police registered separate cases against Shehbaz, Khalid, Habib Ullah and Sabir.