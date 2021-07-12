Four butchers held for selling meat on exorbitant rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration during an operation against price hike on Monday arrested four butchers for selling meat on higher rates.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood conducted raids at various locations of the city and arrested four butchers.

The butcher were selling meat on high rates to citizens.

The assistant commissioner also imposed fine of Rs 70,000 on seven other butchers over violations of rates.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that crackdown against profiteers was being launched on daily basis. He warned shopkeepers and butchers to avoid selling commodities on high rates otherwise strict action would be taken against them.