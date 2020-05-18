Four butchers, transporters fined, charging more in Haripur

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, Preliminary Assistant Commissioner-II Abbottabad visits Havelian Bazaar and inspected the smart lockdown besides following the SOPs issued by the provincial government

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) : On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah, Preliminary Assistant Commissioner-II Abbottabad visits Havelian Bazaar and inspected the smart lockdown besides following the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

The visit was aimed at to take immediate action against those in violation of smart lockdown and increase in the price of meat, vegetables, dairy items, milk, flour and other edibles items. The Preliminary Assistant Commissioner-II Abbottabad also sealed four meat shops and the butchers were fined in selling the meat on high rates as of the rates issued by the district administration.

An FIR against 4 transporters and violators of rate list were registered and fined. He directed the police and other officials of the district administration to ensure that the shopkeepers, markets owners and transporters should follow the SOPs. The violators would be fined, cases would registered on the spot, he warned.