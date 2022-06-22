UrduPoint.com

Four Cafés Sealed, 10 Managers Arrested From University Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration here on Wednesday sealed four cafés and arrested 10 restaurant managers for not maintaining hygienic atmosphere at their business places on University Road.

A raiding team led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi inspected different restaurants on University Road and adjacent areas.

Most restaurants were found guilty of providing substandard foods and having filthy dishwashers besides oily floors in their kitchens.

AAC expressed annoyance over unhygienic cooking atmosphere and grimy kitchens and sealed four cafes before arresting managers of those restaurants. The managers of six other restaurants were also arrested for the same charges.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shaifullah Khan has warned those involved in providing substandard foods to people of stern actions that could lead to sealing their business and sending them behind the bars.

