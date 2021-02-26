UrduPoint.com
Four Candidates Withdraw Nomination Papers In Balochistan: Shahwani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:58 PM

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that four candidates including three of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and one of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew their nomination papers

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here, saying that the alliance candidates would be brought in the Senate. Prime Minister Imran Khan has showed toleration for withdrawing nomination paper of his PTI candidate in support of BAP candidate, he said.

Liaquat Shahwani further said the BAP party would get more seats in Balochistan Assembly with help of allies parties saying that the stigma has been inflicted on some MPAs in past that was stopped.

He further said that a Senate adjustment was reached after holding high level meeting with delegation of Balochistan Awami Party saying the PTI candidate withdrew his nomination paper on the request of Balochistan Awami Party.

He further said that nine out of twelve seats would be won by making voters own caps under comprehensive strategy.

He said that Awami National Party (ANP) candidate to be supported for succeeding by BAP. Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani further said that prevailing of open ballot system could help to interfere with the flow of money.

He said that the government would remain stable even after the senate election process and would complete its remaining two and a half years.

