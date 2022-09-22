UrduPoint.com

Four Car, Bike Lifters Arrested; 19 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested four car and bike lifters and recovered 19 stolen motorcycles, a carry van, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Wah Cantt Police Station managed to net four accused namely Shehzad alias Shada, ring leader, Numan, Syed Jan and Nehar and recovered 19 stolen motorcycles, a carry van, weapons and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

SSP Investigation, Capt. ® Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and they should be sent behind the bars.

