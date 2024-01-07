Open Menu

Four Cases Of JN1 Reported In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Four cases of JN1 reported in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Four cases of a new variant of Corona, JN1, which is an Omicron sub-variant, have been reported in Pakistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, all the affected people had mild symptoms of the new coronavirus variant.

He said that all four patients have recovered without any complications.

The spokesperson said that the WHO designated JN.1 as a variant of interest.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan said the government is closely monitoring the situation.

He said that the border health services, national and provincial health authorities labs are fully operational and alert to monitor disease on the instructions of the health minister.

He said international airports have an effective screening system at all entrances and exits.

He said that the Border Health Services Department is implementing the recommendations of International Health Regulations.

He said that the federation and provinces are fully alert. He added 90 per cent of Pakistan's population have already been vaccinated.

He asked citizens to use masks, distance and other precautions to avoid spreading diseases like COVID-19 or flu in winter.

