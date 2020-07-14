UrduPoint.com
Four Cattle Markets To Be Set Up

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:15 PM

Deputy commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal said on Tuesday that four cattle markets would be set up in the district with a strict monitoring mechamism to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

DC said in a statement that cattle markets would be set up at Rojhan, Kotla Naseer, Muhammad Pur Diwan and Jampur and would remain active from 6 am to 7 pm daily.

He said that buyers would have to go through strict screening before entry and people should be wearing facemask.

Kharal said that no other place would be allowed to be used for sale/purchase of animals except the cattle markets.

People above 50 and below fifteen would not be allowed entry.

Meanwhile, deputy director livestock Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmad said that livestock department would make arrangements for spray for safety against congo virus at cattle markets and entry/exit points.

Mobile laboratories would also be there to help people buy healthy animals.

