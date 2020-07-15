Four cattle markets to be set up in Islamabad

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to setup four cattle markets at different locations in the outskirts of the federal capital ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has decided to setup four cattle markets at different locations in the outskirts of the federal capital ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The cattle markets would be established at Barakahu, Taramri Chowk, Rawat and Tarnol with the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the district administration in wake of COVID-19 and Congo spread, a senior official in MCI told APP on Wednesday.

Ministry of Interior had endorsed the proposal of the Chief Municipal Office of the MCI to establish the cattle markets through open auction in the rural areas of Islamabad following the recommendations of National Command and Operation Centre to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to APP Chief Metropolitan Corporation, Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said that it was responsibility of MCI to provide opportunity to citizens of Islamabad to perform their religious duties along with safety measures.

All precautions would be taken at cattle markets and citizens are requested not to bring elders and children there, she added.

It May be mention here that this time the city managers were setting around 4 cattle markets, while in the past, sector I-12 was the sole place for the purpose where around 5 million people make visits before Eid-ul-Azha to purchase cattle.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has started promoting animal sacrifices through mobile apps/online portals, aimed at saving the citizens against COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are encouraging such platforms, as it would not only allow people to offer their sacrifices while staying at home, but would contain further spread of the coronavirus," said Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat while talking to APP on Wednesday.

Shafqaat asked the citizens to place order only on registered and verified portals and avoid scam besides lodging complaints against fake apps on National Response Centre for Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency.

To a query, he said there was no place in the federal capital for mass animal sacrifice, however the administration was considering for setting up a temporary slaughter house for that purpose.

The citizens will book animals online to avail the facility and after mass slaughter they can collect the meat from slaughter house for distribution.

In response to a question about Eid- prayer, he said the administration has the same plan that was followed on EID-Ul-Fitr .The arrangements would be made at open places by following the SOPs and the prayers timing should be different to avoid congregations.

The basis issue was not Eid prayer; the problem will start when people started greeting each other by shaking hands and hugging and did not maintain social distancing.

The federal capital dwellers must show responsibility themselves to comply with SOPs as the law enforcement officials could not monitor people at their homes.

"If the mobility of people did not contained this time, then the situation may be worse that we faced after Eid-ul-Fitr," the DC warned.