Open Menu

Four Cattle Thieves Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Four cattle thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Satellite Town Police nabbed four cattle thieves, here on Wednesday.

Police said that teams raided different localities and nabbed cattle thieves besides recovering three cattle-heads including two bedfellows and one cow worth Rs 1,250,000 from them.

District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr .Asad Ejaaz Malhi appreciated police action.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha From

Recent Stories

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commence ..

Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today

56 minutes ago
 Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK

2 hours ago
 SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

20 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

20 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

20 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan