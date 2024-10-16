Four cattle thieves nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Satellite Town Police nabbed four cattle thieves, here on Wednesday.

Police said that teams raided different localities and nabbed cattle thieves besides recovering three cattle-heads including two bedfellows and one cow worth Rs 1,250,000 from them.

District Police Officer Sargodha (DPO) Dr .Asad Ejaaz Malhi appreciated police action.