Four caught for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Four persons were caught pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines in Sialkot district, claims official sources in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) on Tuesday.

On the report of Sub Division Officers (SDOs), the Sialkot Saddar Police, Civil Lines and Sambrial police stations officials conducted raids at Miani, Pakka Garha, Muslim Pura and Mohallah Sheikhan, and caught red-handed Samiullah, Munawar Hussain, Tariq and Muhammed Akmal pilfering electricity direct from the main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases and started investigation.