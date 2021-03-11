Four caught,4.890 kg hash seized in sargodha

Police on Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug sellers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction,arrested four accused and recovered 4.

890 kg hashish,30 litres of liquor from them.

They were-Ghulam Akbar,Ayub Khan,Amanullah and Tajjamul Hussain.

Separate cases were registered against them.