Four Centers Set Up To Vaccinate Elderly People From Mar 10

Tue 09th March 2021

Four centers set up to vaccinate elderly people from Mar 10

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The district administration has allocated four buildings in the district to start vaccinating of elderly people above 60 against novel coronavirus from Mar 10, Wednesday.

The vaccination centers has been set up at tehsil council Khanewal, old official residence of assistant commissioner in Kabirwala, government girls college in Mianchannu while one center has been set up in Jahanian, says an official release issued here.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi would formally open the vaccination drive on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioners of Jahanian and Kabirwala, accompanying CEO Health Dr. Maria Mumtaz visited the vaccination centres to check the arrangements.

Dr. Maria said that elderly people registered through 1166 helpline would be vaccinated against the virus and appealed the old age people top send their identity card numbers to 1166 helpline and follow instructions to get vaccinated free against the virus.

