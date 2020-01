Four chairmen deputed at BZU

MULTAN, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Four chairmen have been deputed at different departments followed by syndicate meeting of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Thursday.

In light of syndicate, a top governing body of varsity, Dr Nazim Labar, Dr Abdul Suhaib, Dr. Din Muhammad and Dr Abdul Rahim were appointed as chairmen of Agronomy, Islamic Studies, Forestry and Arabic departments, an official source said on Thursday evening.