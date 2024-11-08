Four Child Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking four children into protective custody, who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Friday.
According to the CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the children were identified as Ali Akabar, Ali Ashraf, Jahangir and Dilbar Abbas.
He added that they were taken into custody from Gulgasht Colony, Mumtazabad and Lorry Ada and shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.
Recent Stories
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker congratulates Pakistan cricket team on historic win2 minutes ago
-
Quetta's cleanliness improved after outsourcing solid waste management: Shafqaat2 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha hosts session on journalistic ethics2 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of wheat sowing stressed2 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Green Shirts over ODI win against Australia12 minutes ago
-
Teachers’ strike continues with 298 Karak teachers suspended12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter22 minutes ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting on Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Phase-222 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health inaugurates province’s largest Neonatal Care Unit in Swabi22 minutes ago
-
Police arrested proclaimed offender22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment32 minutes ago
-
Lahore Traffic Police intensifies smog crackdown32 minutes ago