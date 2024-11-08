Open Menu

Four Child Beggars Taken Into Protective Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Four child beggars taken into protective custody

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) conducted a rescue operation, taking four children into protective custody, who were found begging in various areas of the city here on Friday.

According to the CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar, the children were identified as Ali Akabar, Ali Ashraf, Jahangir and Dilbar Abbas.

He added that they were taken into custody from Gulgasht Colony, Mumtazabad and Lorry Ada and shifted to Child Protection Center (CPWB) wherein they would get necessary support and care. He mentioned that Child Protection Bureau had started a search for their parents.

