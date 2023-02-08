Four children burnt alive, four others injured in house fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four children Tuesday aged between 6 to 14 died and four other people were injured when a house caught fire due to an electrical short circuit near the Fruit and Vegetable market in Abbottabad.

Three fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 with firefighters and three ambulances with medical technicians reached the accident site, extinguished the fire and shifted the dead bodies to the District headquarters hospital Abbottabad while the injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

The mud house caught fire at a rapid pace and all of sudden eight family members were besieged in the fire where four children died on the spot and four others sustained injuries, rescue operation continued for one and a half hours.

While talking to APP Deputy Medical Superintendent AMC Dr. Junaid Sarwar Malik said that four injured people who were brought to the hospital were provided treatment and now they are stable.

He further said that I am personally monitoring the treatment of the injured, and although the injured person is stable they would remain under observation till morning.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem along with AC Galyat Zarak Khan also visited AMC and inquired about the health of injured family members and assured them of the provision of the best medical facilities in the hospital.