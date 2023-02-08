UrduPoint.com

Four Children Burnt Alive, Four Others Injured In House Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Four children burnt alive, four others injured in house fire

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four children Tuesday aged between 6 to 14 died and four other people were injured when a house caught fire due to an electrical short circuit near the Fruit and Vegetable market in Abbottabad.

Three fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 with firefighters and three ambulances with medical technicians reached the accident site, extinguished the fire and shifted the dead bodies to the District headquarters hospital Abbottabad while the injured were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad.

The mud house caught fire at a rapid pace and all of sudden eight family members were besieged in the fire where four children died on the spot and four others sustained injuries, rescue operation continued for one and a half hours.

While talking to APP Deputy Medical Superintendent AMC Dr. Junaid Sarwar Malik said that four injured people who were brought to the hospital were provided treatment and now they are stable.

He further said that I am personally monitoring the treatment of the injured, and although the injured person is stable they would remain under observation till morning.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem along with AC Galyat Zarak Khan also visited AMC and inquired about the health of injured family members and assured them of the provision of the best medical facilities in the hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Fire Abbottabad Vehicles Died SITE Rescue 1122 Market Family All Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

German defence minister in surprise Kyiv visit

28 minutes ago
 French unions seek to keep momentum in pension sho ..

French unions seek to keep momentum in pension showdown

28 minutes ago
 India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK ..

India hell bent on changing Muslim majority IIoJK's demography: Azad Jammu Kash ..

28 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry concludes visit t ..

28 minutes ago
 Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided ..

Syria Ready to Allow Aid to All Regions, Provided That Terrorists Do Not Get It

28 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for finance and revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar apprises Ko ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.