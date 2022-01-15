Four children die, 13 injured when trailer crushed rickshaw due to fog in Musafir Khana

As many as four children died and other thirteen got injured when a speeding trailer crushed a Ching-chi rickshaw at Musafir Khana-Kalanchwala link road near Ahmedpur Sharqia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as four children died and other thirteen got injured when a speeding trailer crushed a Ching-chi rickshaw at Musafir Khana-Kalanchwala link road near Ahmedpur Sharqia .

According to police sources, a speeding trailer crushed a Ching-chi rickshaw carrying school kids due to fog.

As a result, 4 kids died and 13 got injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Police have taken the trailer into custody and conducted raids to arrest the trailer driver.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran has directed Musafirkhana police to register the case and arrest the culprit.

Further investigation was underway.