UrduPoint.com

Four Children Die, 13 Injured When Trailer Crushed Rickshaw Due To Fog In Musafir Khana

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Four children die, 13 injured when trailer crushed rickshaw due to fog in Musafir Khana

As many as four children died and other thirteen got injured when a speeding trailer crushed a Ching-chi rickshaw at Musafir Khana-Kalanchwala link road near Ahmedpur Sharqia

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as four children died and other thirteen got injured when a speeding trailer crushed a Ching-chi rickshaw at Musafir Khana-Kalanchwala link road near Ahmedpur Sharqia .

According to police sources, a speeding trailer crushed a Ching-chi rickshaw carrying school kids due to fog.

As a result, 4 kids died and 13 got injured. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Police have taken the trailer into custody and conducted raids to arrest the trailer driver.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Faisal Kamran has directed Musafirkhana police to register the case and arrest the culprit.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Died Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Terrorist killed, two apprehended in North Waziris ..

Terrorist killed, two apprehended in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

33 minutes ago
 Chinese study shows oatmeal feeds healthy gut bact ..

Chinese study shows oatmeal feeds healthy gut bacteria

2 minutes ago
 Iran launches 1st extra-heavy crude refinery in so ..

Iran launches 1st extra-heavy crude refinery in southern island of Qeshm

2 minutes ago
 Thailand tries to keep living costs in check amid ..

Thailand tries to keep living costs in check amid rising food, energy price

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 4286 Coronavirus cases, four deat ..

Pakistan reports 4286 Coronavirus cases, four deaths in single day

38 minutes ago
 England reeling again at 34-2 in fifth Ashes Test

England reeling again at 34-2 in fifth Ashes Test

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.