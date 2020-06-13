UrduPoint.com
Four Children Died Due To Epidemic Diseases In Tharparkar :Deputy Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:25 PM

Four children died due to epidemic diseases in Tharparkar :Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Saturday informed that 75 children were brought in government hospitals of the district out of which 31 kids were discharged after fully recovery while 36 children were still under treatment

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem on Saturday informed that 75 children were brought in government hospitals of the district out of which 31 kids were discharged after fully recovery while 36 children were still under treatment.

While sharing the details, he said that about 253 children were provided treatment in OPDs of district hospitals while 203 ailing kids were treated in PPHI run dispensaries.

DC further said that 4 children died due to various epidemic diseases including neonatal sypsis, low weight, esphegzya, asthamic disorder diseases.

