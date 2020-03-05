Four Children died, seven injured in roof collapse incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :At least four persons were killed and seven injured in two separate roof collapse incidents on Thursday due to fresh spell of heavy rains in the region.

According to rescue sources, three young siblings were killed and their mother among four other members of a family sustained injuries as roof of their mud house suddenly collapsed in Sarwarabad Jala area of Thakhat Bai on Thursday morning.

Wife of a labourer- Dost Muhammad was busy in preparing breakfast when roof her mud house caved in due to fresh spell of interment rain in the area overnight.

As result three children including Faiza, Sana and Waqas buried alive under the rubble while their mother Baseerat Bibi among four others were injured.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the site and retrieved the dead and the injured members of the family. They shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

In another incident, eight-year old Muttahir died and three others including a women and two children sustained injures as roof of their dilapidated house caved in Qudratabad area. The local reached to the site soon after the incident and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for treatment.