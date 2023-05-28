UrduPoint.com

Four Children Drown In Khairpur Fish Pond

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Four children drown in Khairpur fish pond

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Four little girls drowned in a fish pond at Tandi Masti's Mian Waris Ujjan village near Khairpur on Sunday, a private tv channel reported.

The dead were identified as five-year-old Dania, 10-year-old Suhana, five-year-old Ravina, and six-year-old Muskan.

Families of the deceased said the girls were playing near the pond when they slipped and fell into it.

Locals fished the bodies out of the pond.

