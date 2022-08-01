Four children drown in pond

KANDHKOT, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Four children drowned in a pond of rainwater in Sindh's Kandhkot district on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the children were playing when they slipped into a pond filled with rainwater near their house in the Zorgarh area of Kandhkot.

Three girls and a boy were among four drowned. Two of the girls were sisters while the other two were cousins.

The bodies of three girls have been fished out by the swimmers, while the search for the fourth child was underway.