UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Children Drown In Pond In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:34 PM

Four children drown in pond in Faisalabad

Four children drowned in a pond of rainwater in the limits of Nishatabad police station, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Four children drowned in a pond of rainwater in the limits of Nishatabad police station, here on Friday.

According to police, the children were playing near a kiln in Chak-100-JB when they fell into a pond filled with rainwater.

On raising hue and cry, the locals rushed to rescue the children and recovered Hanzla (7), Asad (5), Ali (8) and Hamza (5) from the pond.

Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and shifted the children to Allied Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.

The area people said that the children died due to the negligence of the kiln owners, adding that safety measures were not taken while digging the pond.

Receiving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar along with City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Ikram visited the incident site and issued necessary directives for conducting inquiry and arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, SP Tahir Mahmood said that police have arrested supervisor of the kiln and strict actions will be taken against the responsible for this negligence which resulted in the death of four children.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Died Hue SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UNSC meeting on J&K PTI govt's success on diploma ..

2 minutes ago

US-Led Coalition, Iraq Defense Ministry Discuss Gu ..

2 minutes ago

Swedish Court Rules to Extradite Tax Office Bombin ..

2 minutes ago

Air pollution as bad as smoking a cigarette pack p ..

2 minutes ago

India loses its case on Kashmir morally, political ..

14 minutes ago

Stockholm Public Transport Website Hit by Massive ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.