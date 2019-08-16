Four children drown in pond in Faisalabad

Four children drowned in a pond of rainwater in the limits of Nishatabad police station, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Four children drowned in a pond of rainwater in the limits of Nishatabad police station , here on Friday.

According to police, the children were playing near a kiln in Chak-100-JB when they fell into a pond filled with rainwater.

On raising hue and cry, the locals rushed to rescue the children and recovered Hanzla (7), Asad (5), Ali (8) and Hamza (5) from the pond.

Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site and shifted the children to Allied Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead.

The area people said that the children died due to the negligence of the kiln owners, adding that safety measures were not taken while digging the pond.

Receiving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sardar Saifullah Dogar along with City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Ikram visited the incident site and issued necessary directives for conducting inquiry and arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Meanwhile, SP Tahir Mahmood said that police have arrested supervisor of the kiln and strict actions will be taken against the responsible for this negligence which resulted in the death of four children.