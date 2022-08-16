UrduPoint.com

Four Children Drown In Rainwater In Badin

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Four children drown in rainwater in Badin

Two more children drowned in rainwater in a village near Nindo Town of Badin on Tuesday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Two more children drowned in rainwater in a village near Nindo Town of Badin on Tuesday.

Their bodies were pulled out by the residents on a self-help basis and moved to a rural health center in Nindo where identification of the deceased was ascertained as 10-years-old Shizan and 8-years-old Tabassum.

It may be noted that two children were also drowned in Chandio Nagar area of Badin bringing the death toll to four in Badin in the last two days.

Related Topics

Badin May

Recent Stories

Low levels of stress hormone may predict long Covi ..

Low levels of stress hormone may predict long Covid: Study

42 seconds ago
 Gandapur condemns attack on police team in Tank

Gandapur condemns attack on police team in Tank

44 seconds ago
 Provincial govt has authority to legislate for loc ..

Provincial govt has authority to legislate for local body elections: Chief Justi ..

45 seconds ago
 Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused alleged ..

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of accused allegedly involved in marijuana smugg ..

47 seconds ago
 Van Dijk says Nunez must 'control himself' after L ..

Van Dijk says Nunez must 'control himself' after Liverpool red card

5 minutes ago
 South Africa skipper Elgar sick of 'Bazball' talk ..

South Africa skipper Elgar sick of 'Bazball' talk ahead of England Tests

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.