Four children drown in rainwater in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Two more children drowned in rainwater in a village near Nindo Town of Badin on Tuesday.

Their bodies were pulled out by the residents on a self-help basis and moved to a rural health center in Nindo where identification of the deceased was ascertained as 10-years-old Shizan and 8-years-old Tabassum.

It may be noted that two children were also drowned in Chandio Nagar area of Badin bringing the death toll to four in Badin in the last two days.