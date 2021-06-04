Four children drown in separate accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Four children were drowned in separate incidents in Khairpur and Shikarpur districts on Friday.

According to local Police, six-year-old Abdullah son of Abdul Hakeem Simang, eight-year-old Hyder Ali son of Ali Bakhash Simang drowned while taking bath in the Mirwah Canal in Khairpur.

The divers after hectic efforts recovered the bodies from the canal.

Separately, two brothers Fayaz and Waseem sons of Ghulam Shabir Kumbher were also drowned in the Hameer Canal while the local divers rescued Hyder Ali.

The victims were residents of Jahaz Chowk, Shikarpur.