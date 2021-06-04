UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Children Drown In Separate Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Four children drown in separate accidents

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Four children were drowned in separate incidents in Khairpur and Shikarpur districts on Friday.

According to local Police, six-year-old Abdullah son of Abdul Hakeem Simang, eight-year-old Hyder Ali son of Ali Bakhash Simang drowned while taking bath in the Mirwah Canal in Khairpur.

The divers after hectic efforts recovered the bodies from the canal.

Separately, two brothers Fayaz and Waseem sons of Ghulam Shabir Kumbher were also drowned in the Hameer Canal while the local divers rescued Hyder Ali.

The victims were residents of Jahaz Chowk, Shikarpur.

Related Topics

Police Bath Shikarpur Khairpur From

Recent Stories

Russia Creates Defensive Munition for Armored Vehi ..

2 minutes ago

Syria to Import 1Mln Tonnes of Russian Wheat This ..

2 minutes ago

France to Drop PCR Test for Vaccinated Tourists Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia Registers Thailand-Made AstraZeneca Vacci ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Not Interfering in Ukrainian-US Relations - ..

2 minutes ago

Those who used to claim themselves as democratic a ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.