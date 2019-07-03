UrduPoint.com
Four Children Drown, Search Of Others Underway As Boat Capsizes In Tarbela Lake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:33 PM

Four children drown, search of others underway as boat capsizes in Tarbela lake

Four children were drowned and search of others was in progress as a boat, carrying around 80 persons, capsized in Tarbela lake in Haripur district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Four children were drowned and search of others was in progress as a boat, carrying around 80 persons, capsized in Tarbela lake in Haripur district on Wednesday.

The ill fated boat was taking people from village Nala Amazai in Torghar district to Haripur district and turned turtle due to overloading.

According to security forces, around 80 persons were embarked in the boat as a result of which it turned turtle in the mid of the journey.

Most of the people reached to the embankment by swimming while around 15 persons were saved so far by locals and divers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan and Provincial Minister for Communication and Works, Akbar Ayub, have taken notice of the incident and directed Deputy Commissioner Haripur to take urgent safety measures.

They also directed to expedite rescue operation so that maximum number of people were saved from drowning.

