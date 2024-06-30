Open Menu

Four Children Drowned In Tarbela Dam, Siran River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Four children drowned in Tarbela Dam, Siran River

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) At least four children drowned and lost their lives in two different incidents in Tarbela Dam and Siran River on Sunday.

In the first tragic incident near the village of Kagh in the Tarbela Dam, three children were drowned.

The body of one girl, Laiba, daughter of Wajid Hussain and resident of Aloli, has been recovered and transferred to the Trauma Center in Haripur. Search efforts are going on for the other two drowned children.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy identified as Hisham, son of Faizan and resident of Haari Maira, drowned while swimming in the Siran River. A search operation is continuing to recover the body of the minor boy from the river.

