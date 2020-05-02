UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Children Injured As Roof Of House Caves In Malakand

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Four children injured as roof of house caves in Malakand

Four children of a family died when roof of a house suddenly collapsed in Malakand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Four children of a family died when roof of a house suddenly collapsed in Malakand district.

Police said Saturday that the tragic incident occurred at Wartair in Dargai where four children sustained critical injuries due to roof collapsed incident.

Member Provincial Assembly, Pir Musavir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Mohibullah Yousafzai visited the house of the victims family and expressed sympathies with their parents.

They assured that the victims family would be compensated soon after processing their case on emergency basis.

They directed hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to all injured children.

Related Topics

Injured Provincial Assembly Died Malakand Dargai Family All Best

Recent Stories

Here’s how the HUAWEI AppGallery can help you st ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 responds on 2108 emergency calls in Ap ..

2 minutes ago

DC for devising flood fighting plan

2 minutes ago

Historical Bagh Langay Khan rehabilitated: Chairma ..

2 minutes ago

Pak-Turk Maarif In'l school increases schools fee

2 minutes ago

Who was behind removal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan?

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.