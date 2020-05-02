Four children injured as roof of house caves in Malakand

Four children of a family died when roof of a house suddenly collapsed in Malakand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Four children of a family died when roof of a house suddenly collapsed in Malakand district.

Police said Saturday that the tragic incident occurred at Wartair in Dargai where four children sustained critical injuries due to roof collapsed incident.

Member Provincial Assembly, Pir Musavir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Mohibullah Yousafzai visited the house of the victims family and expressed sympathies with their parents.

They assured that the victims family would be compensated soon after processing their case on emergency basis.

They directed hospital administration to provide best medical treatment to all injured children.