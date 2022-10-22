Four children injured in Nowshera firing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :At least four children were seriously injured in firing on Saturday near Nizampur Government High School in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said.

According to a private news channel, an unidentified person opened indiscriminate firing on children who were playing outside the school.

The incident was a result of an old domestic dispute, police said, adding the injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Nowshera.