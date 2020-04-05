Four children injured in Shakai landmine blast

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Four children were injured in landmine blast at Spirkai area of Shakai said district administration on Sunday.

The injured children were identified as Ahsan Ullah son of Hamza Ali 13, Farhad son of Syed Hassan 8, Syed Khan son of Rehan 9 and Tahir son of Gul Nawaz 12.

Assistant Commissioner Wana Ameer Nawaz confirmed the incident and said that the situation of all the children were out of danger and shifted to their homes after medical treatment.